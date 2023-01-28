Regarding the Jan. 25 article in The Sun titled “Loss of tiny organisms hurts ocean, fishing, scientists say”:
The article reported that phytoplankton in the Gulf of Maine have declined 65% in the last 20 years because of the warming of the water. It has been estimated that the global population of phytoplankton has declined 40% since 1950, for the same reason.
Phytoplankton form the base of the aquatic food web. They are eaten by primary consumers like zooplankton, small fish and crustaceans. Primary consumers are eaten, in turn, by fish, small sharks, corals, and baleen whales. Without phytoplankton, all larger marine organisms would die. No phytoplankton means no fish for people to eat. Millions, if not billions, of people would start to starve.
About a third of human-generated carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere enter the ocean, increasing its carbon dioxide concentration and its acidification. Carbon dioxide mixed with water becomes carbolic acid. Fortunately, phytoplankton sequester carbon by photosynthesis and release oxygen, like a tree. In fact, phytoplankton are responsible for 70% of Earth’s oxygen production. Consequently, with less phytoplankton, there is more unsequestered carbon, more heating of the atmosphere and the ocean, more ocean acidification, and less oxygen in the atmosphere.
Human-generated carbon dioxide emissions released into the atmosphere are from the burning of fossil fuels. In 2022, Congress passed a law, which the president signed, that will do more to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels than any other legislation in American history. Although they had this historic opportunity to benefit the American people, not a single Republican member of the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives voted for it; including Sen. Susan Collins, who represents the state adjacent to the Gulf of Maine.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.