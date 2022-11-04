On Nov. 8, when voters go to the polls to vote for School Committee representatives for the Chariho Regional School District, they will have a real choice. The candidates are diverse and they have made their positions clear.
Those running as Democrats and independents are generally happy with the schools as they are, have faith in the direction that the school district is taking, and if elected or reelected, they are unlikely to make many, if any waves. Based on their letters, comments and past performance, they can be counted on to continue on Chariho’s current trajectory. They speak generally, and their comments are of an enthusiastic and complimentary nature.
Those running on the Republican ticket are much more cautious. They all share deep concerns about the rapid politicization of the schools, the age-inappropriate focus on sex down to the lowest grades, the stigmatizing of our children by race, as well as the proclivity to intrude in emotional areas of our children’s lives. In contrast to the Democrats and independents, they believe in maintaining a strong separation between home and school in areas that are not academic. They are less complimentary, NOT of teachers, but of curricula and teaching methodologies that have historically often proved trendy and not research-based. They are likely to ask a lot of questions, continue to conduct their own research and bring a lot of independent thinking to the School Committee.
It will be up to the voters of the Chariho towns to decide the type of representation they want, based on their own personal beliefs, education and experiences. Those that turn out to vote will decide for the community. Whichever way the vote turns out and whatever the complexion of the School Committee turns out to be, let this community show we can have respect for one another, engaging in honest dialogue, without propaganda techniques and without demonizing those of a different viewpoint.
Most importantly, may we meet the legitimate educational needs of each child in a financially responsible way that demonstrates this community cares for all our citizens, from the youngest innocent child depending on us to give them the tools to be strong, independent and prosperous, to the newly married couple factoring in property taxes as they assess their ability to purchase their first home, to the most financially strapped widows praying they will be able to afford to stay in their own homes, their havens of memories, security and comfort.
And as we all vote our conscience, and according to our best knowledge at this point in time, let us trust that our neighbor is doing likewise, whether or not we agree with them or see things in precisely the same way.
Kathryn Colasante
Richmond
The writer is a candidate for Chariho School Committee.
