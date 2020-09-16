I wish to congratulate the alert dispatcher and speedy Westerly policeman who intercepted the nocturnal out-of-town activists whose intentions were to ruin the library’s statue of Christopher Columbus.
No town or city needs visits by Black Lives Matter or Antifa activists whose mission is to tear down America. These criminals must be stopped!
Kay Dudley
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.