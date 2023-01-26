As a retired educator for 47 years, I have been following the concerns of the Westerly School Committee which resulted in their rejection of RIDE’s request to administer yet another survey. I agree with the committee’s decision. As a former teacher, principal and superintendent myself, School Committee Chairman Rob Cillino, a formidable educator, stated it best: “I’m always more focused on the kids in front of us.” Our teachers and administrators should be focused on just that! Additionally, the data collected will not serve to address the specific needs of our town’s children in the form of added funding and/or resources by the state.
For those of us who were educators between 1997 and 2004, prior to the No Child Left Behind Act, we were inundated with what I called “the next big thing.” It was called the School Accountability of Teaching and Learning (SALT). The SALT survey was required to be completed by just about every student, teacher/staff member, administrator and parent in the district. As a principal, at the time, we would have to stop teaching for hours on end so students could be administered the survey. Students and teachers lost hours of valuable instructional time!
My own multi-page principals’ survey would take at least 40 hours to complete and we all completed the survey annually! It got to the point that no one was taking the survey seriously. Even the best of students in my school were expressing to me their apathy with the survey, and many times their survey responses reflected that.
What was most disappointing, after all the years that we were required to take the SALT survey, the data collected was not used by the state to help provide ANY additional resources or funding to assist in enhancing teaching and learning, or for social-emotional support, or to provide any needed technology. The collected data did not result in one nickel reaching my classrooms. It would be interesting to know what the annual cost for the licensure, printing, scoring and publication of the survey results were, because those dollars could have been used to benefit my students.
In the last years of my tenure as principal and superintendent, I tried to avoid administering any survey or tests unless required by law or regulation. Unfortunately, I had to advise my Board of Education in my last years as superintendent that we could not reject the request to administer the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) test. If we did, it would have resulted in the loss of state and federal funds. Again, NAEP results, like most surveys, are of no benefit of those schools/district required to participate. It’s just more lost instructional time.
This most recent survey request will not result in any benefit to Westerly, so let our teachers and administrators focus on the students in front of them. If you are a proponent of surveys and data collection, just for the sake of that without providing the fiscal means to support our schools, we will agree to disagree.
Peter Nero
Westerly
The writer is the former superintendent of schools in North Stonington.
