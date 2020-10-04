I am writing to express my support of the additional accessory uses proposed by the Town of Westerly that allows enhancements to the golf courses in the town of Westerly. I have a degree in golf course operations and management, am a teaching professional and have been in the golf industry for over 25 years. I have spent many of those years working at Winnapaug Country Club, and for each of the last three ownership groups. I have been reading recent letters to the editor expressing concerns around the proposed uses that would be allowed under this plan, especially those at Winnapaug. It has been extremely frustrating to read these uninformed and blatantly incorrect articles which have wrongfully informed residents that Winnapaug CC would be “crashed” in order to make way for these new uses. That is completely wrong — the proposed uses have always been contingent on the property remaining as a golf course.
What many don’t realize is that, unfortunately, golf courses are extremely expensive to upkeep, maintain, and improve. I have worked for many courses in my career, and all have had to find ways to expand uses in order to keep up with the rising costs of maintenance, or fear closing permanently. An unfortunate example is that of Metacomet CC in East Providence, which is now permanently closed and being “crashed” to make way for retail and commercial development. Additionally, advancements in the sport, and technology used to maintain it, cause all courses, even a Donald Ross-designed course, to be tweaked and “modernized” along the way to ensure the course and surrounding land is sustainable and enjoyed by all.
In my current role at Winnapaug, I work directly with the owners to make enhancements to the golf course to course to make it a challenging but fun experience. They don’t implement each of my ideas/suggestions, but at least they listen and consider my opinion. In addition, the ownership continues investing in maintenance and capital improvement projects to bring the course to a higher level than in the recent past. Every day you will even find this ownership on the course, helping with the physical upkeep, and enhancing the property so as to make the best experience for our guests and residents.
Their goal with these enhanced uses is to ensure that the golf course is viable for the next 100 years. As the only public course in Westerly, the owners have always relayed to me their desire to keep the course open to the local community while encouraging and extending the tourism season, as well as driving more customers to the course we love. Many have said that this golf course is a good thing for the town of Westerly and its residents, and I agree. So let’s make sure that the course we all love is able to be at the “top of its game” for the next 100 years.
It has been nice to see that almost all residents have rallied for this club…. because it continues to get better every day!
Christos Metakos
Westerly
