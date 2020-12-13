When Attorney Thomas Ligouri presented his rewrite of the Golf Courses section at the June 16, 2020 Planning Board meeting, not one member of the board questioned his extravagant, over-the-top amendment, but approved it along with a suite of other recommendations it filed for the Town Council’s consideration. Homeowners living in the vicinity of the Winnapaug Golf Course and beyond, however, were outraged, expressing their opposition with a petition, 600 or more strong, and dozens of Letters to the Editor. The Town Council reacted by not considering the proposed rewrite or confronting the citizens in person. Instead, it returned the golf course proposal to the Planning Board, directing it to revisit its recommended approval then return it with a recommendation.
Surprise, surprise, but suspicion might better describe the growing reality of this matter. The Planning Board did not revisit Mr. Ligouri’s proposal, as directed, but amended the (CR) Commercial Recreational Zoning District to read: The CR is “intended for areas that have historically been reserved for commercial recreational facilities. In the future, and only to the extent that they do not substantially compromise the primary recreational use, mixed uses may be considered (such as hospitality and residential use) in order to ensure the continued vitality of CR as an economic vector.” A few things:
CR “is intended for areas that “historically have been reserved for commercial recreational facilities.”
No! Of the four golf courses listed, only the Winnapaug Golf Course is a commercial recreational facility. The three other golf courses are private recreational facilities. The Misquamicut, Weekapaug, and Shelter Harbor golf courses must be relocated to the proper “Open Space Recreational Zoning District,” unless Attorney Ligouri is counting on them as future clients.
“only to the extent that they do not substantially compromise the primary recreational use, mixed uses may be considered (such as hospitality and residential use) ...”: “...substantially” with no definition is vague and meaningless.
Certain developers and attorneys will contend that a 9-hole putting green and driving range, or a 9-hole rather than an 18-hole course or some combination, will NOT “substantially” compromise the primary recreational use” … and they get away with it!
Mixed uses in residential zoning districts is precisely what present residents are railing against as were those who participated in the Council appointed 2015 Citizens’ Advisory Committee’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan Draft, which was not introduced into that draft.
At minimum a rezone must be required and any consideration of limited mixed uses must be identified in the ordinance.
“in order to ensure the continued vitality of CR as an economic sector”: Since when has this Council’s mandate been to guarantee the vitality of privately owned businesses out of fear they will fail? This is little more than a trap to weaken the Council’s resolve. The Winnapaug Golf Course’s woes must be attributed to its owners having no experience in golf course operations.
Nothing new here folks, just move along. The Planning Board simply amended the CR district to conform with Ligouri’s stunning golf course revision. Despite petitioners in opposition extending far beyond the Winnapaug Golf Course and plethora of letters opposed to his scheme, this Council and this Planning Board subscribed to the very language and policy he crafted and that now infiltrate the proposed 2020-40 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance at every level. Adding insult to injury, rather than wait to see the Planning Board’s new Golf Course recommendation, this Council obediently ordered “his” Comprehensive Plan advertised for a public hearing.
My, my, whatever happened to officials the residents elected working for the best interests of all Westerly citizens? To quote a recent Letter to the Editor, Snap out of it!
Hatsy Moore
Westerly
