In a front-page article in the Sunday issue of The Westerly Sun, those of us who care about our Westerly neighborhoods finally got some good news about the Winnapaug Golf Course. After many years of neglect, Mr. Faulkner’s article, an interview he had with the golf course owners, reports several actions to improve the course. While any effort to improve the course is to be applauded, of concern is a line in Mr. Faulkner’s article that “… for the project to go forward, the town’s zoning regulations will have to be amended”.
To appreciate the scope of the zoning regulations that must be amended we will have to examine the scope of the project. Quoting again from the interview, “Plans also include a hotel and one- and two-bedroom suites throughout the course.” While the number of suites is not defined but is described as “throughout the course,” we are informed some of the suites will “be sold as condotels,” and later in the interview we learn “some suites and (hotel) rooms will be sold on a condominium basis that will afford owners the ability to place them in a rental pool” when not occupied. As quoted by Faulkner, the owners claim, “the golf course will never fail because it’s not on one person, it’s on 300 or 400 people”. Three hundred to 400 people suggest the size of hotel will not be trivial and the number of suites located throughout the course will be significant.
With a planned project of this scope and magnitude, it is no surprise that the owners need a zoning change. In 2020 the owners of the golf course agreed to wording in the town’s Comprehensive Plan that limits expansion in commercial/recreation zones and any development on the golf course must be “accessory” to its primary use as a golf course. Clearly, a project of this magnitude, described in detail by the owners in the interview with Mr. Faulkner, goes beyond any accessory use to the golf course.
We do hope The Westerly Sun and Mr. Faulkner find space and time to interview the neighbors of the golf course.
Ed and Nina Rossomando
Westerly
