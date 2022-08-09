As an avid golfer I was excited when I heard they might update and renovate the Winnapaug Golf Course. I have “loosely” followed the upcoming plans until a friend informed me — are you aware they plan to build a hotel and condo complex?
The narrative we “plan to renovate the golf course” is simply a cover for the primary intent of creating a commercial complex to profit from the wonderful things Westerly has to offer. The current plan proposes to build a 5-story, 150-room hotel, 75 condos, and a 250-person banquet hall.
The “future applicant” has been working with the Planning Board for the last year to modify town regulations. In what appears to be a conflict of interest, they have suggested changes to our town ordinances. First WGC added the ability to include a “hotel, provided the hotel remains an accessory”. Then they changed the accessory use language (adding employee housing, accommodation for tourists, spa, boutique retail stores, pools, etc.) — how is all this an accessory to golf? If approved, adjacent neighbors will see and hear a 5-story hotel and banquet hall 250 feet from their property line.
Let’s call this what it is — it’s a MASSIVE overdevelopment within a residential neighborhood that deforests a 100-year-old golf course to create a congested tourist trap. The notion that the primary use of the property is a golf course is a joke! There likely will be limited tee times for local residents and a ratio of over 7:1 guests to golfers. They are gaming the town regulations to create Winnapaug World here in Westerly!
Please join me when this comes to the Town Council to state our opposition. While we all support responsible development this is “well beyond the pale”. I trust my fellow Westerly residents can smell a wolf in sheep’s clothing. How will thousands of people fit on our already crowded local beaches, on our local roads, etc.? Why should the tranquil neighborhoods surrounding WGC be destroyed by a multifold increase in traffic and noise?
Time to demand the Town Council shine a light on what is happening — they are proposing 10 pounds of development in a three-pound bag. The “proposal” will result in construction noise followed by parties late into the night. Please vote no to the proposed changes by emailing Mary Leblanc (mleblanc@westerlyri.gov). Your voice is needed if you want to retain the Westerly you currently enjoy.
The WGC owner should scale back the development substantively and focus on the primary use. Alternatively, he could sell the property to a responsible golf developer or the town. There are great examples within the surrounding communities like Meadow Brook GC of how a golf course can be transformed by private industry or Norwich CC, which is owned by the town. Let’s bring a dose of common sense back to Westerly planning and development before it’s too late.
Matt Walker
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.