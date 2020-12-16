The owner of the Winnapaug Golf Course and his attorney have not been very transparent to the public about what the golf course resort would look like if and when their plan takes effect. Recently Mr. Liguori, the owner’s attorney, addressed the Planning Board and said that he would be more than able to do whatever. He can build low-income housing; he can build affordable housing; he can build hotels and villas. Seems that Mr Liguori is telling the Planning Board and the Town Council what he will do.
In his discussion that evening, Mr. Liguori talks about choosing a particular hole on the course where there will be change. The change would be making the hole a par four instead of a par five. The same scenario was proposed by Mr. Scola to residents at an informal meeting in the summer of 2019. He mentioned that his plan was to shorten the 13th hole and make it a par four and a hotel would be built on the corner of Route 1A and Tom Harvey Road. There is a popular restaurant and a 50-room hotel right there. Do we really need another hotel in the same space?
This is what Keep Westerly Green is all about. Using the land carefully and wisely. If you agree, consider signing our online petition at www.ipetitions.com/petition /keep-westerly-green. Over 600 concerned citizens have signed already. Like us on Facebook at Keep Westerly Green.
Jerry Deluca
Westerly
