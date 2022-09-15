As Westerly High School’s golf coach, I understand the meaning of team. The Scola family and Winnapaug Golf Course also understand that the team concept extends to education and the general community.
Winnapaug has always been the home of the Westerly Bulldogs. The course has been accommodating to our needs and schedule. They also reach out by offering free golf lessons to junior golfers. As a high school coach, they’ve made my job easier, providing me with the necessary time to work with my golfers.
Thinking about the future of the Nicklaus Design restoration of the golf course and the additional amenities planned for the 100-year-old course provides hope for our young people who are our leaders of tomorrow.
The Winnapaug team does things correctly. They are a living example of the “team concept” for our Bulldog golfers. I fully support this project and encourage the Westerly Town Council to approve this project to ensure Winnapaug is here and sustainable for the next 100 years.
Gary Korytkowski
Richmond
