The Westerly Sun’s April 29 story titled “Trump to order meat packing plants to remain open” gives a whole new meaning to the Smiths’ impressive “Meat is Murder” 1985 album title.
Twenty workers have died, 6,500 have tested positive (as of the last week in April) with factory farm to factory death yielding a crowded field where real estate costs money as Mr. Trump prioritizes money over human lives 24/7 ... surprise! Perhaps it’s too much to ask Mr. Trump to consider pig, cow or chicken lives (dressed up as pork and beef), but I don’t think it’s too much to ask the American people to consider the lives of our non-human animal friends who are raised in an environment called “Animal Auschwitz.”
At a recent animal rights demonstration, a woman held this poster: “If you’re looking for a sign to go vegan this is it,” which couldn’t better capture our current reality as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods now battle it out for the “lion’s share” of the plant-based animal alternative food market with the main contrast a pea protein vs. soy and potato protein. In a world where God’s will might only extend to the limits of our imagination, could this be God’s work striking down slaughterhouse (meat-packing in double-speak) workers, spotlighting the animal abuse error of our ways?
Gandhi: “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way in which its animals are treated”. The Bible, in Psalm 36:6-7, praises God saying “man and beast thou savest. O Lord . How precious is thy steadfast love. O God! The children of men take refuge in the shadow of thy wings.” Consider these five major reasons to move vegan with each more compelling than the next:
1. Animal suffering eliminated. Life is as precious to us as it is for an animal.
2. Environmental impact reduced. Water gallons needed for equal caloric content of potatoes are 4.15 pounds = 249 gallons vs. beef, which is 1 pound = 12,009 gallons. The wars of the 20th century were fought over oil, the wars of the 21st century will be fought over water.
3. Climate change contribution reduction: Please visit PETA’s “Fight Climate Change by going Vegan” site, updated in April.
4. Improved personal health with vegan diet: Richer in certain nutrients, will help you lose excess weight, lower blood sugar and improve kidney function, protect against certain cancers, is linked to a lower risk of heart disease, and reduces arthritis pain (just some of what’s known);
5. Increased food available for human consumption: Per ScientificAmerican.com, only a tiny portion of America’s largest (91.7 million 2019 acres) crop, corn, is eaten by Americans. Roughly 40% goes to ethanol, 36% is fed to livestock, 14.3% is exported to moré than 73 countries, leaving less than 10% to feed hungry Americans. The upshot is to find the vegan within you trying to break out!
The world’s COVID-19 pandemic was caused by “wet market” animal slaughter to human transfer. Abused animals’ blood, urine, tears, guts and ice equals a “wet market,” with New York City alone now housing more than 80 live-market slaughterhouses. The growing call to end this barbarism is given weight by Dr. Anthony Fauci: “It boggles my mind how when we have so many diseases that emanate out of that unusual human-animal interface, that we don’t just shut it down. I don’t know what else has to happen to get us to appreciate that.”
Some things are difficult to achieve because just the idea of it is difficult to move beyond. Considering the above, doesn’t the idea of moving vegan seem worthwhile? Intended takeaway: For the world’s 7.8 billion people, everyone needs roughly 2,000 calories a day but no one needs them by slaughtering innocent animals.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
