Amid the current flurry of political activity, I’ve had the amazing opportunity (while masked and socially distanced) to help Town Council candidates Sheila Andrew and Susan Cooper canvass door-to-door. The energy and commitment of these two Charlestown Citizens Alliance candidates is truly impressive. They are honest, smart and informed, having read the draft Comprehensive Plan and Town Charter. In canvassing, they have met hundreds of folks, receiving and sharing so many ideas for the good of our town. Overwhelmingly, residents are “very happy” with Charlestown’s management, finances, education system and recreation opportunities. In response to the candidates’ most important query, “What are your hopes, concerns or questions about our town?” we’ve heard new ideas, valid criticisms, and lots of love for Charlestown. Most importantly, it is overwhelmingly clear that Charlestown residents do not think the system is broken and do not want the increased residential and commercial development the opposition seeks.
In going door-to-door for weeks, Sheila Andrew and Susan Cooper reflect the values CCA espouses: A willingness to do the hard work to protect and promote the beauty and unique character of Charlestown. Voting for Sheila Andrew and Susan Cooper for Town Council is a vote for a healthy, beautiful town.
Please vote for the balance of the CCA ticket for Town Council: Bonnie Van Slyke, Cody Clarkin, David Wilkinson; for Planning Commission: Ruth Platner, Gordon Foer, Frances Topping, Walter Mahony; School Committee: Gail McAllister and town moderator: Ronald Areglado.
Here is a link to your local voting guidelines: https://charlestowncitizens.org/2020/10/05/mark-your-ballot-for-our-economy-our-environment-and-our-future/.
Faith Phelan-LaBossiere
Charlestown
