Amid the current flurry of political activity, I’ve had the amazing opportunity to help Town Council candidate Susan Cooper and Planning Commission candidate Carol Mossa canvass door-to-door. The energy and commitment of these Charlestown Citizens Alliance candidates is truly impressive. They are honest, smart and informed, know the importance of the Comprehensive Plan approved last year. In canvassing, they have met hundreds of folks, receiving and sharing so many ideas for the good of our town. Overwhelmingly, residents are “very happy” with Charlestown’s management, finances, education system and recreation opportunities. In response to the candidates’ most important query, “What are your hopes, concerns or questions about our town?” we’ve heard new ideas, some suggestions, and lots of love for Charlestown. Most importantly, it is overwhelmingly clear that Charlestown residents do not think the system is broken and do not want the increased residential and commercial development the opposition seeks.
In going door-to-door for weeks, these candidates reflect the values CCA espouses: A willingness to do the hard work to protect and promote the beauty and unique character of Charlestown. Every Charlestown Citizens Alliance candidate has done “the heavy lifting” by visiting nearly every voter in town, proof of their commitment to the town and willingness to work for you. Voting for CCA is a vote for a healthy, beautiful town.
Please vote for the CCA ticket. Town Council: Susan Cooper, Anne Owen, David Wilkinson, Joshua Vallee, Peter Gardner. Planning Commission: Carol Mossa, Walter Mahony, Lisa St. Godard: School Committee: Donna Chambers, Linda Lyall, Craig Louzon.
Faith P. LaBossiere
Charlestown
