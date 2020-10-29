Mr. Glista’s recent letter to the editor was his best effort at an “October Surprise” but failed to address past issues truthfully and left Charlestown Resident United once again with egg on its face for its disingenuous, revisionist history. As a proud member of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance Steering Committee and a former Town Council president for six years, let’s set the record straight.
Mr. Glista’s omissions reveal his self-interest and do nothing to place the “town” back in Charlestown. The Glista family profited from “the private land sale in Cross Mills.” And, in discussing the proposed concert for Ninigret Park, Mr. Glista was again less than forthcoming. He worked with the concert promoter, and I welcomed the opportunity to test the impact of a single large event on the park without having a permanent event center such as that proposed by CRU. So much for trying to reach across the aisle and work with Mr. Glista.
The next item Mr. Glista discusses is “giving a conservation easement to an outside agency.” A conservation easement is placed on a property to stop the town from ever selling protected open space to a developer, so the Town Council, again with me present, attempted to place the Charlestown Moraine Preserve in such an easement. I am proud of that open space purchase and recognize open space is better protected with multiple conservation easements.
Mr. Glista criticized attendance at Town Council meetings over the past eight to 10 years. I cannot speak to the reason individual town councilors missed relatively brief agenda meetings and a few Town Council meetings but know that illness and family deaths played a role in the latter. Ms. Lee and Ms. Carroccia worked hard with Gov. Raimondo, Sens. Reed and Whitehouse, and Rep. Langevin along with our state Rep. Filippi and state Sen. Algiere. With these officials, CCA stopped the railroad from bisecting Charlestown, going through family owned farms, and ravaging Columbia Heights, the Carter Preserve, and Narragansett Tribal Land.
If CRU had truly wanted to support Charlestown residents, they would have been involved somehow in defeating the train. Councilors Lee and Carroccia deserved to miss a meeting or two after that effort. David Wilkinson is the senior vice president of a national logistics company and the father of a young daughter. From time to time, business, health, and family must come first. There is no question that these three town councilors did their duties, and when not present, other CCA town councilors picked up the needed work so the town ran smoothly. They are the measure of an excellent Town Council and superb governing body. Policy making continued, and it did in all cases.
Clearly, the better choice for open government are the independent CCA candidates: Sheila Andrew, Susan Cooper, Cody Clarkin, Bonnie Van Slyke, and David Wilkinson and for Town Council; Gordon Foer, Peter Mahony, Ruth Platner, and Frances Topping for Planning Commission; Ron Areglado for Town Moderator; and Linda McAllister for School Committee.
Thomas B. Gentz
Charlestown
The writer is a former Charlestown Town Council president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.