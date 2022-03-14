Wonderful news that the Westerly Town Council has put the Bradford School up for sale. This building has been abandon and in disrepair for years. The Town of Westerly is in desperate need for assisted living and nursing facilities. This is a perfect spot. There are lovely grounds, a single-floor building with a good size community room. This is a great idea for a bright entrepreneur with vision.
Joyce Stanczyk
Bradford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.