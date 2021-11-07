As Republican leader in Hopkinton, I am pleased with the Republican success throughout America on Nov. 2. The Democrats have themselves to blame! The real issue among the Democrats on all levels will be how far the left will take that party. The thought by many, if not most, progressive and liberal Democrats that their moderate members hurt them is folly. A smart politician and political party knows their area.
In politics you usually have your wins and losses. You need to remember your beliefs may or may not resonate with others. I do think people need to be far more familiar with the process of politics and government. Government has both a political and professional aspect.
I am concerned about the Chariho School Committee, a partisan elected body where some are elected as independents, but clearly have a political affiliation that is concealed from the voters. In Charlestown with both a party and association with the political action committee Charlestown Citizens Alliance. Next year Hopkinton has three School Committee positions open for four-year terms. In addition, the recent action of the School Committee prevents the public from objecting to certain school matters, limiting them only to parents. In Hopkinton around three quarters of property taxes goes to schools. In Richmond it is higher. I do think the School Committee should have one email for the public to reach all of them at once. In Hopkinton our town council has an email to reach all of us at once and it is towncouncil@hopkintonri.org.
Chairing the GOP in Hopkinton is an honor and responsibility. I am fortunate, as well as the town, to have my colleague on the town council, Mike Geary, an accomplished individual and veteran, serve with me as a Republican. As you perhaps noticed, Hopkinton has essentially a 3-2 town council, with Mr. Geary and I in the minority on many votes. Any person regardless of political persuasion can contact us.
In addition, in 2022, Hopkinton will elect five Town Council members, three School Committee members, and some other town offices, If interested in running as a Republican in 2022 in Hopkinton, please contact me at chariho1971@gmail.com and 401-677-9503. To reach me for town business only use scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org.
State Sen. Elaine J. Morgan is an outstanding and dedicated public servant. She has her critics, like I do, but she is a “people person” and brings to the table an understanding of small business and other attributes. Pastor David Stall recently resigned from the Chariho School Committee. His leadership as a member of the local clergy and community speaks for itself. Despite his critics, he is a man of accomplishment. I congratulate Amanda Blau, a former School Committee member from Hopkinton, who was recently elected vice president of the Rhode Island Young Republicans.
In closing, if you are unaffiliated you can run as a Republican in 2022. If you are a Democrat, and find the need to change to Republican or unaffiliated, to keep your options open for 2022. To run as a Republican, it is best to do it now.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.