Since mid-November, the Charlestown Citizens Alliance (CCA) has been hosting a fundraiser in support of the primary food bank in Charlestown — the Rhode Island Center Assisting those in Need (RICAN).
RICAN is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emergency food, clothing, and other vital support measures to neighbors in crisis throughout the region, primarily in Washington County.
Through partnerships with local grocery stores, RICAN rescues thousands of pounds of food every work week for the benefit of their clients. They also operate a thrift shop adjacent to the pantry to furnish guests with clothing and household items.
A primary objective in breaking the cycle of poverty is to alleviate hunger and food insecurity. At the center of this effort is their food distribution facility in Charlestown, RI. This year their need has increased by 63% over last year. They normally serve 120-150 households and distribute about 253,000 pounds of food. However, this year more than 385,812 pounds of food will have been distributed.
The Charlestown Citizens Alliance strongly urges those who can to donate to RICAN. Your donations during this Holiday COVID Season will make a difference!
You can donate by writing a check to RICAN (note CCA in the memo line to help monitor the effectiveness of this campaign) at Rhode Island Center Assisting those in Need, PO Box 73. Carolina, RI 02812.
Thank you so very much for supporting our neighbors in Charlestown and Washington County!
Leo Mainelli
Charlestown
The writer is the chairman of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance.
