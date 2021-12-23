The song “Give Thanks with a Grateful Heart” is what we will do.
The Westerly Veterans Memorial Committee takes that joyous time of the year to give thanks.
It is impossible to name each and every person who made our past dedication ceremonies honoring our veterans so successful. The first of such ceremonies I will mention is the Nov. 11, 2017, dedication of the 17 new 20-foot fiberglass flagpoles and flags. Many veterans helped raise the flags.
Next was the Feb. 21, 2018, Presidents Day ceremony. Again, I will never forget about four weeks before Feb. 21, I spoke to Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, in her office and asked for help. When I mentioned the Feb. 21 date, she responded, “Are you crazy? It’s only three weeks away!” A short time later, she was working her cellphone and inviting town officials and other dignitaries. We took 17 flags out of winter storage and raised them to the joy of many.
In June 2018, the Westerly Veterans Memorial Committee was honored with the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce Key Award at their annual membership meeting and dinner.
On Nov. 11, 2018, a 100-year anniversary dedication ceremony honoring veterans to commemorate the end of World War I was held.
Our last dedication was on Nov. 11, 2019, for the six bollards installed to protect the Westerly Veterans Memorial from damage.
Ed Liguori
Westerly
