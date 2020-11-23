Early March’s shelter-in-place mandate reduced me to pure form. Like a piece of 19th-century furniture stripped of its upholstery and ornamentation, I shed all that was superfluous and became more adaptable, accessible, and, ultimately, more modern. I felt sidelined by the pandemic yet, oddly, streamlined, too. There was less and more to do at the same time. Less menus, more recipes. Less travel, more journey. Less Lincoln Center, more family Netflix nights. Less manicures, more hands-on. In short: less New York, more Rhode Island.
Rhode Island is no longer just a place where my husband and our two girls spend summers — it’s our home. It’s been that way since March 13th when we packed up our car and drove out of New York City as fast as we could. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I left behind far more than statement blazers and chain-strap leather bags. I bid farewell to the only way of life I have ever known. A life defined by a frenetic pace, concrete, prewar buildings and delivery service. Thanks to you, Rhode Islanders, I have yet to look back.
What I have discovered is that the beauty of Rhode Island reaches far beyond its glorious stretches of beach. Summer, I learned, isn’t even its best season. The true charm of its seaside towns reveals itself through the kindness of the year-round residents. For example, the woman who works the Shell Station on Main Street bought me (her customer!) five dollars worth of gas when my credit card chip refused to cooperate. Her kindness not only allowed me to pick up my girls from school on time, but moved me (and my car) forward with greater direction and humility. Another time, I was in the women’s locker room at the Westerly branch of the YMCA and quickly changing from sandals into sneakers (because quick is in my NYC DNA) when I noticed something: the women were speaking and listening to one another! Tales of family, children, work and play were shared at length. This was far different than what typically unfolds at my local NYC Equinox where eye contact is elusory. The lack of eye contact by New Yorkers is not because they are rude but because they are rushed (or so the city that never sleeps has conditioned them to think). More recently, I was struck by how different it was to trick-or-treat outside of buildings, service strairwells and doormen this Halloween. The holiday was defined less by candy and more by community; neighbors didn’t just open their doors to us, they welcomed us into their homes, even in the midst of a pandemic. Reconditioning takes time. The kindness of strangers helps.
Thank you, Rhode Islanders, for welcoming me and my family into your state with such kindness. You are as much soul as you are surf. Being still in your state got me to a place within myself faster than I could have arrived while in New York, despite its accelerated pace. The irony — and humble — lesson, is this: the rush will not move you forward any faster. Stopping to ask, and then to listen, isn’t going to derail you from your destination, it will only propel you forward with greater momentum and in a better direction than you were headed in the first place.
But, of course, fair Rhode Islanders, you already knew all that.
Devon Caraher
Westerly
