New year, new variant. This omicron surge is sweeping across the world, country, and our community like a Tik Tok dance, and while it appears that it COULD kill less people (what a statement) statistically-speaking, it is unbelievably communicable, and its impact on our economy, schools, and medical centers will be felt in the coming weeks and months. Your child missing a week of daycare now (that you will still have to pay for) and you having to take a week off of work to care for them may result in you not making that car payment or that copay on their braces or have them fall even further behind in school.
There are things we could do RIGHT NOW (obtain better AND FREE masks for our communities, increase access to testing, improve/provide remote learning) that we are just not doing. What’s worse, Gov. McKee doesn’t feel that we need to, and has no plans to do, anything more than what they are already doing, which clearly is not enough. Our Rhode Island Senate can craft legislation that forces his hand or even works around him. I urge Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere to work with Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio and others to craft legislation that provides our community with the resources we need to get through this. The federal government has allocated $1.1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds to our state that we can use for anything we want, and thus far we have allocated only $89 million of it ... that’s 8% of the money that is just sitting there, begging for us to use it.
We can get through this if we LEARN and IMPROVE our processes. Make it safer for us to be out in the community, at work, and at school with free and equal access to better masks. Make it easier for us to work from home or attend classes by providing us with the tools and technology to connect. Get immediate access to testing kits and sites so we can get back to our daily lives as soon as it is safe and recommended.
We don’t have to live like this and suffer without the supports that are right there for us to use. We have to learn from what we have been through and move forward or 2022 will look just like 2021 and 2020. Sens. Algiere and Ruggerio have the tools and community support to do this, and God knows we need it. Let’s get moving before we have to bunker down and lose more people, time and money.
Felix Martinez
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.