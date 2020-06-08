In response to Phil Gingerella, you need a firearm with high-capacity magazines. Really?
I am a gray-haired, bug-eyed liberal foaming at the mouth, and I say no one needs high-capacity magazines. And “the difference between you and me is that I know it and you don’t”.
Facts: Large-capacity magazines significantly increase a shooter’s ability to injure and kill large numbers of people quickly because they enable the individual to fire repeatedly without needing to reload. The more rounds a shooter can fire consecutively, the more gunshot wounds they can inflict during an attack.
Phil wrote: “You are responsible for the safety of yourself and your family.”
Is that what you would say to the parent of a child killed in a mass school shooting?
Joanne Pendola
Westerly
