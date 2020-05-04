Besides the computer, the other thing I have not gotten the hang of is the cell phone. I thought they were a bad, bad mistake. I see people attached to them like they have another appendage — on trains, in restaurants, supermarkets, and worst of all, while driving. I guess cell phones are the core of today’s families’ security and safety.
I watched the beauty of cell phones at work during a dance recital. Mothers sitting in the front of the auditorium, giving a blow-by-blow description of their kids’ triumph to relatives who were out of town, unable to attend. But, they can be a nuisance, vibrating in your pocket and annoying me, because they will not turn off the ringer. But hey, they are good when you are meeting someone and miss connections, or are perhaps delayed.
With cell phones, some kids do not even know their home phone numbers, and they do not wear watches because they look at their cell phones to see the time.
I am beginning to change my mind about the cell phone, because I do not want to sound old because I am ignoring the electronic stuff today. You see I grew up with typewriters, carbon paper and ribbons that need changing, and I love it. You could switch paragraphs, change whole sentences, with one click. No more whiteouts, black fingers and smudged clothes from changing ribbons. Computers and cell phones have to be told everything. They cannot read your mind!
Oh well, I did discover the magic of the cell phone, and everything else. I guess they beat Reality TV.
Gloria Birchell
Westerly
