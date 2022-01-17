I’m just going to cite a paragraph from a study done by some German scientists called “Is a Mask That Covers the Mouth and Nose Free from Undesirable Side Effects in Everyday Use and Free of Potential Hazards?
Ill save you the suspense: No, it is not free of potential hazards and they make mention of NUMEROUS DANGERS associated with wearing a mask every day.
Here’s a preview from the abstract backed by about 30 pages of data:
“In this paper, we refer to the psychological and physical deterioration as well as multiple symptoms described because of their consistent, recurrent and uniform presentation from different disciplines as a Mask-Induced Exhaustion Syndrome (MIES). We objectified evaluation evidenced changes in respiratory physiology of mask wearers with significant correlation of O2 drop and fatigue (p < 0.05), a clustered co-occurrence of respiratory impairment and O2 drop (67%), N95 mask and CO2 rise (82%), N95 mask and O2 drop (72%), N95 mask and headache (60%), respiratory impairment and temperature rise (88%), but also temperature rise and moisture (100%) under the masks. Extended mask-wearing by the general population could lead to relevant effects and consequences in many medical fields.”
Many. Medical. Fields.
Now, can we stop masking the kids? They deserve better.
Justin Mazzareze
Groton
