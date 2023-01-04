If integrity is what you do when no one is looking, what do you call lying about having Jewish ancestry, lying about working for Wall Street banks and lying about having a college degree when everyone is looking, with lying appearing to be the most reliably consistent thread of his life story, per the article “The George Santos problem” in the Dec. 30 issue of The Sun. The 34-year-old Republican congressman George Santos lied about everything when campaigning and winning a Long Island, N.Y., seat vacated by a Democrat. This is not really a partisan issue, and if anything, exposes Democrat Party ineptness in not conducting no-brainer opposition candidate verification before the deceitfulness was discovered by New York Times research that forced egg-on-your-face Democrats to sigh “Oh really?”. Up-in-arms constituent rebellion is legitimate when considering the importance of congressional cooperation, but who can trust and will want to work with an across-the-board fraud?
Let’s revisit 2017 Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway’s “alternative facts” description of blatant Trump lies that were occurring at a head-exploding 50 times a day by the end of his White House gig.
The George Santos problem is a no-remorse truth abandonment that hurts two ways: 1. The public does not need any more reasons to be politically cynical; and 2. If Trump can do it, George Santos can do it, and if George Santos can do it, how and where does it end? Integrity is taking pride in and ownership of your reputation and record. It’s not making things up and not inventing things that might make you look good.
Your 2023 Resolution Challenge: Value and communicate only the truth to others, accepting no less from everyone else.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
