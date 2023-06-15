Thank you to Robert J. Chiaradio Jr. for mentioning the book “Gender Queer” in his recent letter to the editor, “Azzinaro’s legislation is called leadership.”
I am a senior citizen who is trying to understand current arguments about LGBTQ rights, and preferred pronouns, and people wanting to ban books from school libraries. When Chiaradio said this book should be banned, I thought I’d read it and see what the fuss is about. So I borrowed an online version from Westerly Library.
Everyone who has concerns about these issues should read “Gender Queer.” It is a thoughtful, gentle depiction of the author’s own journey to understand gender identity. There is also an explanation of the science. Most babies are born with either xx chromosomes (girls) or xy chromosomes (boys). But some have xxy, some have xyy, a few have only one x, and a rare few have xxyy. These chromosomes determine the development of the brain and the genitalia of a fetus as it grows in utero.
Contrary to Chiaradio’s description, there is no depiction of a child performing oral sex on another child. There is no child/adult sexual behavior. There is nothing promoting pedophilia. There is one page showing a cartoon of the author at age 25 experimenting with another adult. The experiment isn’t very satisfying and the writer mostly abstains from sexual intercourse after that. This book is NOT pornographic. I’ve seen TV commercials that are worse. It is not promoting anything; in fact it shows the difficulties of having a less common gender identity.
I am very glad I read “Gender Queer” and I recommend it. The book would probably be helpful to any teenager who has questions about this sensitive issue, and it should be available in every middle school, high school, and public library.
Rachel Pierson
Pawcatuck
