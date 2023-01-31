A mini vocabulary and history lesson for Richmond Town Councilors Mark Trimmer, Helen Sheehan and Michael Colasante:
1. Merriam-Webster Dictionary definition of “gang”: a group of persons working to unlawful or antisocial ends.
2. “The Gang of Four” was a brutal group of four Communist leaders during China’s so-called Cultural Revolution in the 1960s under Mao Zedong. They were responsible for carrying out the harsh policies of the Communist Party against any who disagreed with their extremism. Of particular focus in their attacks were teachers and education. Under the authority of Mao and the Gang of Four, up to 2 million citizens died and China’s economy was left in a state of ruin.
So I find it mystifying as to why these three council members thought it would be wise to adopt the pejorative term “Gang of Three” on a large sign they erected on Main Street in Wyoming. Adorned with their smiling faces, it reads, “Gang of Three: Proudly Representing the TAXPAYER! Stand With Us, Richmond … We told you it wasn’t going to be business as usual.”
They chose the term “Gang of Three” because I had used it in a recent letter as a metaphor for these three Town Council members who are riding roughshod over the spirit and the letter of the law in matters such as the dismissal of Planning Board member Nancy Hess and the refusal to appoint Jessica Purcell to the Chariho School Committee. When a journalist asked Council President Trimmer whose idea it was to use that name on the sign, he replied, “I don’t know. I think we just talked about it and it kind of organically came up. I didn’t like the term ‘Gang of Three,’ because I studied history and the term is a negative, Communist term.”
The president of the Town Council “studied history,” sort of knew it was a “negative, Communist term”, but used it anyway. There’s real leadership for you.
Trimmer, Sheehan, and Colasante are taking pride in thumbing their noses at constituents whose views differ from theirs. I don’t believe their biggest concern is “representing the taxpayers,” of which I am one, but of forcing their cultural beliefs on the entire community, a la the Gaspee Project and Parents United.
At last week’s School Committee meeting, former member Ryan Callahan spoke during public forum in support of appointing Jessica Purcell. When finished, he turned to Mark Trimmer and quoted a Bible verse about how you should tell someone privately that they’ve wronged you. Callahan then publicly apologized to him for addressing him angrily in public following a previous Town Council meeting.
I don’t know Callahan or his religious affiliation but was struck by his humility and strength in publicly admitting wrongdoing. If only self-described Christian Town Council members would follow his example in regard to the harm they are doing to Richmond.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
