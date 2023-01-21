My vote for Jessica Purcell for Chariho School Committee in the November election, along with the votes of 1,468 other Richmond residents, has been invalidated and disposed of by three members of the Richmond Town Council: President Mark Trimmer and members Michael Colasante and Helen Sheehan.
The recent resignation of a Richmond member of the School Committee opened up the opportunity for Purcell, as the non-elected candidate with the highest number of votes, to be appointed to the committee by the Town Council as per the Richmond Home Rule Charter. These three board members, all of whom signed the far-right Parents United RI pledge, held that the Chariho Act supersedes the charter when it states that a vacancy is filled by the Town Council. There is no conflict between the two documents, and nothing that would have prohibited them from appointing the highly qualified and invested Purcell, who appealed to a wide range of voters because she ran on issues of education, not politics.
Voters spoke in strong support of Purcell during public forum, urging the council to “do the right thing” and appoint her. This included two former council presidents, as well as former School Committee member Bill Day, a registered Republican who stated that he was embarrassed to admit that now “because Jessica is the most qualified individual that I’ve heard out there in the community to be our next school committee representative”. Even folks who had not voted for Purcell asked the council to listen to the people and “do the right thing”.
But the “Gang of Three” had obviously made up their minds prior to the meeting. All insisted that they were not politically motivated in refusing the vacancy to Purcell, though Sheehan stated they needed to “balance” the School Committee with six “conservatives” and six “liberals,” and that Purcell’s “progressiveness” would upset that balance. Sheehan needs to understand that the chips fall where they may in an election. The two recently elected Richmond School Committee members happen to be Republican, and Purcell, the next highest vote-getter, is Democrat. It is not the Town Council’s job to stack the deck by appointing another “conservative,” Clay Johnson of the far-right Gaspee Project, in order to have a near monopoly of representation for Richmond on the School Committee. Nope, no political shenanigans here.
Purcell put in the work, knocking countless doors to speak with voters, and creating a website that clearly laid out her goals. Not having run for the office, Johnson did no work and did not share his platform with the electorate, yet now the votes of these three council members have overturned the votes of 1,469 Richmond voters. They could not even wait to open the position to other interested applicants but insisted the deed be done immediately. Their disrespect for their constituents ensures that this will be their final term on the council, if a recall does not end their reign sooner.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.