The “devil made me do it” defense of the Richmond “gang of three” Republican town councilors who forced Clay Johnson down the throats of voters is as farcical as their cries to cut taxes. Councilor Colasante told the voters’ choice for the vacant seat on the Chariho School Committee at her July 21 swearing in ceremony, “if it wasn’t for the advice of our solicitor, if the advice of the solicitor was to appoint you ... I would have followed that.” The solicitor had been put on notice when Colasante and Councilor Sheehan balked at her reappointment.
As reported in The Sun on Jan. 22, Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth said she had told the three “that the Chariho Act ... is a state law and would supersede the town’s charter” and “advised them ‘to abide by the will of the voters as expressed not only in the recent election results but in approval of the charter.’” She also warned of the “substantial legal expense to the town” if they ignored the charter.
Absolutely nothing in the Chariho Act prevented these three from appointing Purcell to the seat the voters put her in. What did they do? They scoured the state on the taxpayers’ dime and found two lawyers to say what they wanted to hear — Democrat Jessica Purcell, the third-highest vote-getter, entitled to the seat, could be replaced by Republican Clay Johnson, who wasn’t in the race. Those two lawyers had previously represented Johnson in another lost case. One of those losing lawyers is billing the town almost $22,000. Why? As Sheehan haltingly explained to Ms. Purcell on July 18, they were looking for somebody else.
Right before Purcell was sworn in, Colasante voted against the appointment of the new town planner, ranting about ships, rocks, experts, high taxes and backroom deals.
But all the Republican councilors voted on June 6 to submit a bill to the General Assembly enabling the town — them — to give tax breaks to The Preserve’s homeowners after owner Paul Mihailides gave a rundown of the challenges he and The Preserve face. But he left out a big one, one with a big cost.
In April Mihailides received notification that a former employee had been issued a notice of right to sue from the Rhode Island Commission for Human Rights. He said he had discussed his challenges with the town lawyer in May. On July 11, he was sued for sexual harassment.
The most disturbing allegation in the Alison McDaniel lawsuit concerns “a very young woman — the daughter of a Preserve member” — who Mihailides said was a lesbian. He asked “McDaniel what she thought lesbians did, which McDaniel interpreted to mean what kind of sex they had. Mihailides told McDaniel that he was going to sneak over to watch this young woman having a camp out with her friends so he could ‘watch the lesbians.’”
Yes, they are only allegations, they have been denied, but would you let your child play in this man’s playground?
Cheryl Latos
Wood River Junction
