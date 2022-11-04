Regarding the District 2 Congressional election, I hope that voters will consider the larger issue at stake, which is, in fact, the future of democracy in our country. Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels tipped the hand when he claimed that if he wins, Democrats will never will another statewide election in Wisconsin. In my view, many of our current problems have root cause in Republican action (or the lack thereof). Trump withheld vital information about COVID, exacerbating the pandemic, which exacerbated supply chain disruptions, which exacerbated inflation. Trump delayed military aid to Ukraine, and publicly validated Putin’s word over our own intelligence professionals, emboldening him.
Conversely, Biden did not cause oil prices to crash during the pandemic, resulting in cuts to domestic supply which have been slow to reverse. The Keystone Pipeline would not have helped current oil supply issues because it would not be finished yet, and the existing pipelines still have excess capacity anyway.
The Democrats have completely failed to refute Republican lies in the past two years, and have failed to bring the case to the American people about what actually has happened here. However, none of that changes the reality that the MAGA people actually do want permanent power. Alan Fung will follow Kevin McCarthy in lockstep. Hence, he is the wrong candidate now, in my opinion.
Steven Horen
Cranston
