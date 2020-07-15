While we applaud the town of Stonington for commissioning an outside investigation into Stonington police officers’ handling of the hate crime that occurred at the Mystic Quality Inn on June 26, we hope that this review will be truly independent, even though the person hired to investigate was recommended by the town’s own attorney and insurer. Further, we agree with New London police officer and state Rep. Anthony Nolan that the victim, Ms. Caldwell, and her family deserve a public apology from the Stonington Police Department for failing to detain and charge her attackers at the scene of the crime. And, while Ms. Caldwell told her story almost immediately after the videotaped attack, we would like sworn statements by all witnesses and officers who were present to be made public.
As a majority white community (84% in New London County), we have a responsibility to educate ourselves about how Blacks, Indigenous Peoples and People of Color have not been treated fairly or justly. Americans have a responsibility to stand up and speak up for EVERYONE who has not received full protection under the law. We will continue to stand with Ms. Caldwell and her family until full justice is served.
Sandra Laub, Pawcatuck
Douglass Rice, Stonington
Pam McDonald, Pawcatuck (member of Westerly Area Peace and Justice)
Marlies and George Parent,
Stonington (members of Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group)
Sean Dinwoodie & Rae’Ven Kelly Dinwoodie (members of Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.