I would like to wish the residents of District 34 a very happy and abundant new year. As our new legislative year begins, I look forward to your input. There are tough decisions awaiting the state legislators as we finally reconvene.
I’d like to express my gratitude for every vote cast for me in our recent election. A huge thank you as well to all the businesses and individuals who hosted signs and supported me. I am grateful for all the volunteers who campaigned at the polls for me on that frigid day.
In closing, if I can be of assistance, please contact my office at 401-222-2708 or my personal cell (text or call) at 401-744-0505. If on Facebook, please visit and like Senator Elaine Morgan to keep updated on the issues local and statewide. I welcome your voice, thoughts and concerns.
Elaine J. Morgan
Ashaway
The writer is the state senator representing Rhode Island’s 34th District (Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Richmond and West Greenwich).
