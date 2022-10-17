On Friday, the town of Westerly and its surrounding areas lost one of its most well-known, respected and beloved residents, Christopher DiPaola.
The “Voice of Westerly,” the self-described “Crazy Chris,” was a welcoming and energetic person who always put others first.
He followed his passion and created a radio network that was a huge part of many people’s lives on a daily basis. WBLQ 1230AM was the go-to station in these parts for local information, whether it be breaking news, sports, weather or just a good laugh.
As for 96.7 The Buzz, in my opinion, it is not only the best Alternative Rock station in the state of Rhode Island, but among the best in the country.
It was once said about the late, great mayor of Providence, Buddy Cianci, that he would attend anything, even the opening of an envelope. That was Chris, he was at every event possible in this area, and was always happy to be there.
Here’s hoping that these stations survive his passing and get the support that this town can, and should, give them and that as one of the most invaluable people of the past generation in this community, his legacy will long out live his life.
Cory Jacobson
Westerly
