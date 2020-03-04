Rhode Island should implement a no-cost tuition program for science, technology, engineering, and mathematical (STEM) majors in state universities. This will bridge the gap of education inequity and increase multiculturalism. While STEM jobs have grown 79% since 1990, women’s representation in computer and engineering jobs decreased by 7% at the same time. People of color make up 11% of the work force and just 7% of STEM workers. Hispanics make up 16% of the workforce but 6% of STEM jobs.
Offering free tuition to STEM majors would also give low-income areas the opportunity to advance their standing in American society by financing their education and future. Currently, the Community College of Rhode Island offers a program, known as the Rhode Island Promise, which offers two years of free tuition to all students who meet requirements such as a minimum grade point average, residency, and full-time enrollment. Since its implementation in 2017, students of color and low-income areas attending the college has more than doubled. The plan for free tuition for STEM majors would have different requirements, however, the goals remain the same. Free tuition for STEM majors will benefit society long-term by increasing innovation while simultaneously confronting the impending issue of high tuition costs.
Adrianna Turano
Westerly
