It all seems very reasonable how Polly Hopkins (“Parenting should always trump politics,” Feb. 24) describes being a mother, “standing at a podium asking questions of a publicly elected body in the name of my child’s well-being and education ….” But, how reasonable or smart is it to use the term “domestic terrorist” as a title in your Twitter name? Mostly, I would ask toward what end?
She reminds the Town Council that “domestic terrorist” is protected speech, and she’s right. She can call herself anything she wants! Unfortunately, some individuals claiming their free-speech rights set aside the responsibility that comes with those rights. Not being appointed to a board is not an infringement on her rights. She made her decision and the council made theirs. They fulfilled their elected responsibility.
I confess to not knowing much about Twitter handles, but I do know that we are suffering in this country from “terminal uniqueness” being played out under the mantra of parental rights and protected speech. In my opinion, the council was right to not appoint someone to a position who takes pride in self-describing on this Twitter handle, temporary or otherwise, as a domestic terrorist. We are living in a time when elected officials, school board members and teachers are at the mercy, at best, of abusive rhetoric, and, at worst, being threatened with harm. I often wonder if parents claiming their free speech and parental rights consider that their children are listening and watching those who are supposed to be the adults in the room — their parents?
So, Polly Hopkins claims that her denial of a seat on a commission is politics, pure and simple, but I would suggest that’s exactly where she wanted this to go. We have to buy that her decision to use the term “domestic terrorist” as a title in her Twitter name is mere happenstance, thoughtless naivete on her part, or her doing exactly what she accuses Mr. Moffitt and Mr. Robbins of, that is, playing at divisive politics. It all seems so reasonable … “parents using a platform for free speech and standing together on social topics....”
Beverly Conti
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.