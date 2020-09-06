I have known Jodi Frank for many years. She is a dedicated member of our Charlestown community and is involved in many programs. Jodi is a serious, hardworking individual who shows fiscal responsibility and tremendous integrity. She has taught classes at the community center in Charlestown, instructed lifeguards in safety protocols and is a Boy Scout leader.
Jodi is a true leader and advocate for those around her. She will be a great asset on the Town Council. I encourage everyone to vote for her!
Jan Sheinkopf
Charlestown
