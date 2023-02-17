I find intriguing Jocelyn Foye’s letter, titled “Stop pushing lies about abortion care” (Feb. 15). While the letter appears to take issue with House Bill H5047, it cites not one passage of that bill, nor does it in any way explain how the bill contains “lies about abortion care.” I believe the reason for that is if Ms. Foye were required to cite to the bill and provide an explanation of how it spreads lies about abortion care, she would be wholly unable to do so.
The title of H5047 is “Born-Alive Infant Protection Act.” It begins with legislative findings that, in essence, state that infants born alive following an attempted abortion have been denied reasonable and appropriate medical care and nutrition so that they will die. (The truth supporting this finding can easily be found by conducting a Google search for “abortion allowing born-alive infant to die”). The bill goes on to require that such care be provided to all born-alive infants — not just infants who survive an attempted abortion — to allow them to survive. Ms. Foye never explains how this impacts a woman’s right to choose. However, one can deduce the reasoning behind a position that argues this bill does impact a woman’s right. Such deduction yields the following.
If the concept of “abortion” is taken to reflect a women’s right to bring an end to her pregnancy, then Ms. Foye is simply wrong as the bill starts from the premise that the pregnancy has already ended via a live birth. In that way, it cannot possibly impact a woman’s right to end her pregnancy. However, if the concept of “abortion” is taken to reflect a woman’s right to terminate the life of her unborn child, then the bill does impact a woman’s right to an abortion as it recognizes the right of the born-alive infant to continue its existence. Until now, I believe that most reasonable people took the concept of “abortion” to mean the right to end the pregnancy; not the right to end the child’s life. Perhaps Ms. Foye can explain why the concept of infanticide is a necessary component of a woman’s right to choose. Nowhere does the jurisprudence in this country surrounding the abortion right even suggest that the right to end the child’s life continues after birth by denying it what the Bill calls “… medically appropriate and reasonable steps to preserve the life and health of a born-alive infant ….”
To be sure, the bill does provide criminal penalties for health care providers who violate its provisions. However, it explicitly states that it shall not “be construed to alter generally accepted medical standards.” Health care providers practice their professions every day by adhering to such standards.
In the last analysis, it appears that Ms. Foye has adopted the tactic she so inartfully condemns — “pushing lies and harmful rhetoric about abortion.”
David J. Oliveira
Pawcatuck
