I am writing this letter on behalf of Becky Fowler. I believe that she is a great candidate for the school committee position. I have known Becky for many years through Littlebrook Child Development Center. Her two oldest children attended the preschool and her youngest is currently enrolled as well.
Becky is always a delightful and genuine woman. I admire her desire to receive her degree and become the director of food and nutrition services at Stonington Public Schools in 2016. She has provided students with delicious and a variety of food options! Becky is a great leader who works extremely hard to give her staff a great work environment. Becky can maintain a high demanding job, a mother of three children, a husband on deployment and maintain the household with a huge smile on her face.
I believe the School Committee needs someone like Becky who is a devoted mother and wants what is best for the school system. She is a hardworking individual who will strive for a great future for the children of Westerly.
Venessa Turano
Westerly
The writer is assistant director of the Littlebrook Child Development Center in Westerly.
