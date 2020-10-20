We need honest, kind and community-serving people on our local boards. We need Becky Fowler.
In a short time we will all be voting for members of the Westerly School Committee. Having previously struggled with finding out information about the candidates prior to voting, I’d like to offer some insight into one of our new choices for the School Committee that I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know over recent years.
I first met Becky in 2017 when I briefly served on the Health and Wellness Subcommittee. I was wide-eyed and full of hope that I could offer some of my free time to bring to light what I thought would be a welcome discussion, improving the food at our schools and hopefully getting a feasibility study done to become a self-operating district. I had seen this done in other districts and thought it would be a healthier option for Westerly, including the small human we have at home. It was at this time that I learned of Becky Fowler’s position in Stonington as director of food services, which is a self-operated program. Becky went out of her way to provide me with any information that I requested. She had, and still has, a similar desire to help improve the nutrition for our kids and to provide support for the schools.
Over the next few years, long after the committee decided not to look into this option, I watched as Becky was a vocal supporter of all of Westerly’s kids and the school system. She has been actively involved in discussions and cares greatly about our town. I watched as she shared what she was doing over in the Stonington district and saw how much she really loved her job, the kids, and the opportunity to work as a team. I watched as she supported local businesses as a show of community support. I watched as she asked questions and became more and more involved in the education system in Westerly in what appeared to be only a sincere desire to help support the town that she and her family chose to call home after her husband’s long military career.
She has already shown both leadership and excellence, as she was recently given the Rising Star Director of the Year award for all of Connecticut, all this while constantly praising her staff and giving them all the credit. Westerly needs leadership that comes first from the heart, love of this community, and the willingness to work together to achieve better things for our schools. Becky is honest, trustworthy, professional, and also not afraid to admit when she’s wrong. I believe that Becky Fowler will bring fresh ideas, experience, and cooperation to a committee that has big challenges ahead.
Fowler for our future.
Shannon Tibbetts
Westerly
