I believe Westerly Public Schools are in desperate need of change. Our teachers overburdened, our competency scores unsatisfactory, our budget bloated, our facilities antiquated, our parents urgently searching for a sense of safety and security, our children anxious and overwhelmed.
Many months ago we became aware of inappropriate materials in our school’s classroom libraries, titles reinforcing drug use, sex, promiscuity, self harm, and mental illness. Initially contacting the administration with our complaints, then subsequently meeting with faculty and staff, we came to the realization there was no policy in place pertaining to these materials, and little to no interest in addressing them. Something had to be done, parents needed transparency and our children protection. Months later, after constant back and forth, complacency, and deflection, a policy update was added to the School Committee agenda and approved. We were the driving force behind the revision of policy 6100 (curriculum management system). This update resulted in the adoption of a listing of all classroom library materials to be provided upon parental request and the option for parents to “opt out” from these inappropriate classroom titles.
It is because of a persistent, unwavering community and a group of hyper vigilant parents that these measures will give parents a say in what they choose to have their children exposed to in the classroom.
It is my promise to continue forward on this path, to never veer, to protect our youth, to represent all parents, students, staff, and taxpayers equally, to engage the public, to restore and uphold parental rights, to enhance accountability and transparency, to promote a curriculum that is rooted in practical standards, to bolster our children’s mental health and well-being, to reestablish a sense of safety, stability, and security, and to repair the morale of this great community.
Seth M. Logan
Westerly
The writer is a candidate for Westerly School Committee.
