Regarding your article “Stonington selectmen’s race features 8 candidates” (Sept. 2), the article does a great service in identifying the field of candidates for Stonington first selectman and selectman this November. It contains one factual error, however. While twice-elected incumbents Danielle Chesebrough and June Strunk will appear on the ballot on a line designated for the Forward Party, your article incorrectly states that Chesebrough and Strunk are “members of the Forward Party” and that Strunk is “formerly a Democrat.”
Chesebrough was unaffiliated with any party when she ran and won with 66% of the vote as the nominee of the Democrats in 2019 and she was unaffiliated with any party when she was nominated by both the Democrats and the Republicans in 2021. She remains “unaffiliated” and is not a member of any party. Strunk similarly remains a Democrat.
Both Chesebrough and Strunk are running on the Forward Party line precisely because they want the freedom to represent all the voters of Stonington without being beholden to any party or segment of a party. That is precisely the freedom that the Forward Party is designed to provide.
Forward is a new kind of party — different by design. Forward imposes no ideological litmus test. It measures candidates based on their behaviors not their positions on the left-right spectrum or how well they reflect the policy predilections of the party insiders who gave them the nomination. Forward candidates pledge to represent all the voters without regard to party or party politics and without being beholden to anyone other than the whole.
Instead of seeking candidates who come in thinking they have all the solutions, Forward seeks and supports qualified candidates willing to listen to all sides and work collectively to find solutions to the complex iss facing our communities. That is the kind of leadership Chesebrough and Strunk have shown over the past four years and why they want to continue the work they were twice elected to do.
Why is Forward a party at all? Why don’t Chesebrough and Strunk simply run as individuals rather than on a “party” line? Because Connecticut’s election laws, like many other states, give candidates who are supported by an official “party” significant financial and other advantages over candidates who are running as individuals and because we believe Stonington’s voters are entitled to see the candidates compete on as level a playing field as possible.
Much will be said in this election by Democrats and Republicans alike about the importance of voter loyalty to their party. At Forward, we believe voters should vote the candidate not the party, and that is why we are proud to be able to offer Stonington voters the chance to re-elect both Chesebrough and Strunk.
Shaun Mastroianni
Stonington
