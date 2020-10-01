When Election Day comes every other November, we want to cast our ballot happily for a candidate who is honest, hardworking and has a good vision for our community. Westerly voters have had the good fortune to have had that person in Caswell Cooke. As your councilman for many years, he has been frugal with your tax dollars, spending only what is essential for the long-term well being of Westerly.
High-quality public education is the backbone of a community and has always been a priority for Councilman Cooke, and that means good teachers, updated facilities and the ability to respond to a crisis.
Councilman Cooke is also a public official who works hard. Once we had lunch at the Cooked Goose. A fellow diner recognized Caswell and politely interrupted our meal to complain about a dead rabbit on the street in front of his house. When the gentleman returned to his table, Caswell took out his phone and quickly called Animal Control between bites of his sandwich. A very short time later, the man was back to say his wife had called to say some town people were there scooping up the poor bunny. I was a witness to this kind of exceptional service Westerly constituents can expect from Councilman Cooke.
A vote for Cooke is a vote for honesty, vision and hard work, and one that voters can cast happily.
Lincoln Chafee
Teton Village, Wyo.
The writer is a former governor of and U.S. senator from Rhode Island.
