The president of the Charlestown Town Council is needlessly obstructing the passage of the town’s Comprehensive Plan. Deb Carney has been demanding that the people of Charlestown wait upwards of a year until a townwide survey of residents’ wish lists can be collected and analyzed to promote her personal agenda. Betting on some future condition is a sucker’s bet. So, Ms. Carney is betting the future of this town on the results of the survey, which contains questions unrelated to the Comprehensive Plan, rather than pass the plan that is the result of years of work by experts and over 100 public meetings.
In the meantime, the town is subject to encroachment from storage facilities, big box stores, rampant housing developments and other entrepreneurial schemes that will change the character of this town. Without a new Comprehensive Plan, Charlestown is a target for developers. The Town Council, Planning Commission, and the Zoning Board of Appeals will have their hands tied if the Comprehensive Plan is not passed. Most of the people in Charlestown have stated in a recent pre-survey conducted under the auspices of the town, that they like things the way they are. They appreciate the low tax rate, the open spaces, the sense of rural quality of life, and the excellent school system. Ms. Carney, who ran on the slogan of putting the town back in Charlestown, has consistently ignored the voice of the majority, has attempted to put friends and associates on ad hoc committees in order to facilitate her personal agenda, has cut off discussion on topics, demonstrated a lack of civility when conducting meetings, exhibited pettiness toward town staff, and threatened her fellow councilors if she did not get her way.
Enough! Pass the Comprehensive Plan and, if absolutely necessary, amend the basic plan in the future. What Ms. Carney is doing is irresponsible and reckless. A survey is not a plan and needs to be decoupled from the plan in public discussions.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
