In the letter titled, “Climate is, in fact, changing because of us,” by Ms. Elizabeth DiGangi (The Westerly Sun, Aug. 12), I am reminded of an important meeting I attended between a select group of very distinguished scientists and engineers at URI in early 1980.
With no disrespect intended to Ms. DiGangi, the part of her letter that triggered my memory was when she discussed her background, education and degrees.
During the introductions at the roundtable discussions held at URI on nuclear power, the moderator, who presented himself quite pompously, asked each person present to introduce themselves and talk about the degrees they held. There were probably 15 or more professionals there, and when it finally came around to a sophisticated elderly man, it was obvious that he was more than a little exasperated with the entire process, so he simply stood up, stated his name and sat back down. The moderator quickly responded and said, “I’m sure we would like to hear about your degrees!” The man simply stood up and said “Degrees, degrees, a rectal thermometer has degrees and you know where you put that don’t you?”
I learned later that he immigrated here from Europe and had a Ph.D. in nuclear science from a prestigious technical institute in Belgium.
Getting back to climate change, I also am one of the skeptics. The reason why is very simple. As I drive along Route 1 and look at the recessional murrain (the row of rocky hills north of the highway), I know that it was caused when the polar ice cap receded thousands of years ago. The planet was obviously experiencing “climate change” then! Another reason is that as a native of Charlestown I know that the barrier beach has receded by almost 300 yards since I was a teenager. I can recall looking at a shipwreck and sunken coal barges offshore east of the Charlestown Breachway. A short distance out in the ocean we used to find the foundations for the houses that were washed away during the 1938 Hurricane.
Beach erosion has been going on for hundreds of years. Scientist from URI have already proven that at one time the shore of the ocean was well north of Route 1. However, over a period of hundreds of years, the ocean receded back to where it is now, but now, the erosion has started all over again.
I believe that the planet is getting warmer but I also believe it is a natural phenomenon that has been going on for years. I also believe that the planet will enter into a cold spell in the not too distant future.
There are hundreds of distinguished scientists, many from NASA and prestigious universities around the world, that dispute the issues of climate change.
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
