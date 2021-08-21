Referring to the Aug. 19 Westerly Sun article (“Westerly EDC brings focus to job growth, redevelopment along Route 1 corridor”) discussing goals of the Economic Development Commission, I think we need to focus on some very basic projects that will invite more business and improve the town’s economic future. Enticing a national hotel chain to open a large hotel should not be on the top of the list.
James Torres is correct in focusing on cleaning up the eyesores along the Route 1 corridor. To do this the town requires code enforcement. Didn’t the addition of an additional code enforcement officer recently get cut from the town budget? There’s no point in having ordinances if they are not going to be enforced. We have adequate minimum housing and zoning ordinances, when enforced, to prevent a lot of the blight we see today.
If we want new families and businesses to want to come to Westerly, our economic development should be based on improving some very basic projects. Our town infrastructure must come first. Our water supply system requires constant upgrades and improvements. Our wastewater system needs expansion and stormwater protection. Our town’s roads have been neglected for years and need an enormous rebuild effort. These infrastructure projects need to be placed on the town’s budget and implemented. Our Public Works Department has to be funded to clear the overgrowth and brush and weeds that contribute to the eyesore effect on our streets.
Our schools need better protections. Our Town Council recently worried about security at the council meetings, but no discussions about improving security at our schools. Whatever happened to the creation of a second exit road at the new middle school and at Springbrook School?
We need more public access to our shores, more parking and loading and unloading areas. Access to the Salt ponds for kayaking and water activities needs to be developed. We need public docks on our coves and ponds.
Again, we don’t need a national hotel that would probably negotiate a huge tax break and be used for 12 weeks in the summer. We need to upgrade our town and make it attractive so people and businesses will want to move here and be part of a growing community. That would be astounding.
John Ornberg
Westerly
