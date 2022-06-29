In a recent letter to The Westerly Sun (“Pregnancy is a human right for all women,” June 27), Ms. Ann L. Smith wrote that “part of the fallout from the repealing of Roe v. Wade is that abortion-rights groups are now vandalizing pro-life pregnancy centers.” She says that “the destruction of private property in these cases is nothing short of domestic terrorism.” I don’t recall her being equally appalled when pro-life groups (as they refer to themselves) vandalized Planned Parenthood clinics and screamed in women’s faces all the while blocking their way while trying to keep them from their appointment with their health care professional. Wasn’t that domestic terrorism as well?
She claims that women who have little resources lose their freedom of choice and that pro-choice activists preclude a woman’s ability to choose life. What doctor has said to a woman, you’re healthy but poor so you are required to have an abortion? However, with the repeal of Roe v. Wade, women who seek an abortion are being forced into pregnancies that, perhaps, they can’t sustain, or has even been thrust upon them through rape, incest or domestic violence. Her argument suffers from faulty reasoning and a Pollyanna view of being poor and pregnant and, then, having a child. All these nonprofits that are out there to help mothers and their families are for a limited period of time. Many of these programs support poor women as long as they give their baby up for adoption. Many of these families end up in state care. Find out from the State Department of Children and Families about their foster care program, as that is where many of these children land when all this wonderful care out there for women who have little resources disappears.
That being said, these women can receive prenatal care. And, no one is forcing them NOT to have their babies. That’s a scare tactic pure and simple! I wonder if anti-choice activists, far right conservatives and religious zealots who accept and encourage the draconian application of forced pregnancy, would also be fine with forced DNA tests to ensure that all these wanted babies have a father who will support them monetarily throughout their lives and suffer the consequences of not supporting them. Women of means will find a way to have an abortion if they so choose. But women who have few resources will be the ones who bear the brunt of forced pregnancies. That, Ms. Smith, is classist, anti-women and probably racist.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
