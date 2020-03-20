For the last 20 years, you created thrilling and amazing results. Your results became our results and we derived self-esteem benefits from our association with you and the Patriots.
The need to belong is even more powerful than the desire for self-esteem. We satisfied our basic need to belong through symbolic affiliations with other Patriots fans around the globe. Watching games with friends and family, and wearing Patriots player jerseys and championship t-shirts, allowed us to vicariously belong to a winning organization.
Perhaps most of all, you came from a place like most of us. 199th draft pick. A lot of people in positions of power telling us that we weren’t good enough. You worked hard and got lucky. Then you worked harder and got luckier. Despite incredible success, you remained humble and grateful. Your story allowed us to embrace the larger ideology inherent in American culture. This is a land of opportunity. That no matter where we start in life, if we are willing to work hard, we can maximize our god given talent and, with a little luck, our dreams just might come true.
Your talent, drive, and character helped lift our self-worth, increase our sense of belonging, and embrace larger ideologies. Together, these represent some of the most meaningful aspects of life. Beyond the six rings, this is your legacy that will shine on. Thank you.
Michael Mainelli
Estero, Fla.
