Removal of the Potter Hill Dam is a major component of returning the Pawcatuck River’s original wild and scenic qualities. It will be the last of six dam removals undertaken recently for this purpose. It will be a major benefit to the fishery and to climate resiliency. This is why all the environmental players want this dam gone.
The major benefit in keeping the relic Potter Hill Dam is that approximately three pontoon boat owners on the impoundment above it can putt up and down several miles of former river. For the hundreds of us who kayak and canoe here, the impoundment degrades the quality of the river. Upstream and downstream where the current carries you along is much more diverse and enjoyable.
Potter Hill Dam maintains a full impoundment at all times. The flood control capacity is all used up before any heavy rains even start. This is dangerous. A flood control dam would do the opposite and maintain something near a normal river condition, only closing the floodgate to raise the river when flooding is underway. The natural floodplain of this river, when freed of the impoundment, will return a lot of flood storage capacity without the expense of a dam.
There are homes along the Pawcatuck River in Hopkinton with inexpensive, substandard shallow wells of questionable safety that are essentially drawing river water. These wells go back decades to when there was no regulation. Hopefully, the current owners of these homes paid considerably less when they bought because these wells are so marginal. Most of the rest of us who had old shallow wells have installed bedrock wells with clean water and adequate storage capacity. It may be time for these riverside owners to upgrade to safer bedrock wells like their neighbors.
Another benefit of removing the dam and cleaning up the old mill site is the recreational opportunity below the dam location. The mill in Westerly owns over 800 feet of river frontage along Laurel Street on the Hopkinton side that has been neglected for decades. Why can’t it be had for free as the receivership moves forward and be converted into a premier river access for fishing and boating?
Returning the Potter Hill section of the Pawcatuck River to a wild and scenic waterway will be natural, safe and affordable.
Harvey Buford
Ashaway
