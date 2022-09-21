For anyone out there like me, a person with a disease that has a treatment that suppresses the immune system, you are well aware — like me — that the pandemic isn’t over … for us, anyway.
While we may be some of the few still wearing masks, we can still participate in the public meetings we were members of when everyone could “remote in.” It is still our civic duty too, after all.
If you were a member of a public body and participating remotely, and that option has now been removed, I want you to know that you might be able to still have a voice through an Open Meeting Telecommunications Accommodation Waiver.
Please contact the Rhode Island Governor’s Commission on Disabilities and specifically request “Form P-1 Open Meeting Telecommunications Accommodation Waiver Request” (or email them at gcd.disabilities@gcd.ri.gov).
To be eligible for the Open Meeting Telecommunications Accommodation Waiver you must:
Have a disability as defined in Rhode Island General Laws §42-87-1.
Not be able to attend meetings of the public body you are a member of, in person, solely by reason of your disability; and
Be able to participate by use of electronic communication or telephone communication.
Or, for COVID-19 pandemic expedited waivers:
Have a medical condition identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one that might make you vulnerable to becoming severely ill if you were to contract COVID-19 (there is a long list on the form); or
Are taking medication indicated as having potential to weaken your immune system; or
Have been advised to not get vaccinated, because you may have an allergic reaction.
I wish you well.
Eliza Griscom
Westerly
(0) comments
