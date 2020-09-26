Much discussion has been given recently to the future of the Winnapaug Golf Course. The Winnapaug Golf Course, designed by Donald Ross, rightfully boasts that it has been the the only public course in Westerly.
Westerly citizens are proud of this reputation. Perhaps the Winnapaug Country Club needs to invest additional time, money and marketing to attract more golfers to enjoy the course, join the club and dine in its restaurant. Improving the area’s attractiveness
while preserving the open space will be a win — win for the Winnagaug Country Club and the Westerly citizens.
Marianne DeLuca
Westerly
