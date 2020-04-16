Although we may feel a little foolish in having to don a mask while out and about, it is important to follow the rules.
Beginning Saturday, April 18, all customer-facing employees will have to wear face masks. See Gov. Raimundo’s press release here:
https://www.ri.gov/press/view/38145
I find it somewhat off-putting that some cashiers and service-counter reps have not been covering up. Not all stock clerks have been wearing face masks and I will be interested to see if they will continue to go without them beyond Saturday. The governor’s directive includes “All employees of customer-facing businesses.”
Able-bodied people should not be shopping in pairs, or worse, groups. I can understand how getting out with a loved one breaks the monotony of being stuck inside, but please, for the sake of yourselves and others, go shopping alone!
Stop & Shop stores, to their credit, has implemented one-way aisles. At the Westerly store, sadly, most pay no attention. Again, while it feels strange to have to wear a mask, or annoying to resort to “one-way” foot traffic, we need to assume that we are all carriers even when we feel fine.
Ann Smith
Westerly
